One Night Only: A Complete Guide To The 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend

69th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Lampson Yip – Clicks Images / Getty

NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 was one of the last normal festivities before the shutdown, but this year’s events will be anything but.

Players are usually hyped to either get a break from the game or get a chance to play with the rest of the best basketball players in the world. But because the 2019-2020 season didn’t end until October 11, 2020, and the next season began in December, players were worn out. Even King James was yearning for a break.

“I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game,” James told CBS Sports.

James told reporters that he considered the choice to play the All-Star Game to be “a slap in the face,” which is fair considering the Lakers had only 71 days off between winning the championship and opening day.

This time around, the NBA aims to make things a bit safer considering the ongoing pandemic by condensing the events into one day. Yup– that means instead of All-Star Weekend, it’ll technically be All-Star Day come March 7 in Atlanta.

The events begin Sunday night with the Skills Challenge at 6:30 p.m. followed by the 3-point contest, and the Dunk Contest is set to take place during the All-Star Game’s halftime. Peep the details below as all the events are airing on TNT.

Skills Challenge

  • When: Sunday, March 7 (Before All-Star Game)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT
  • Participants: Robert Covington of the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns,  Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers, and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

3-Point Contest

  • When: Sunday, March 7 (Before All-Star Game)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Participants: Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Dunk Contest

  • When: Sunday, March 7 | (Halftime of All-Star Game)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV: TNT
  • Participants: Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers, Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers, and Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks.

Team LeBron and Team Durant drafts begin on March 4, and you can check out the star-studded pool below.

 

Western Conference

  • Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker
  • Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry
  • Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
  • Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George
  • Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert
  • Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James
  • Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic
  • Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard
  • Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard
  • Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell
  • Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul
  • New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson

Eastern Conference

  • Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal
  • Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown
  • Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid
  • Brooklyn Nets, James Harden
  • Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving
  • Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine
  • New York Knicks, Julius Randle
  • Indiana Pacers, Domantas Sabonis
  • Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons
  • Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum
  • Orlando Magic, Nikola Vucevic

Coverage begins at 5 p.m; on TNT, March 7.

One Night Only: A Complete Guide To The 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend

