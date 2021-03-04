Skin Care
Home

Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest Product Launch, Body Sauce

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

With springtime right around the bend, the Fenty Beauty empire is launching products that will keep the skin glowing. The brand announced the release of Body Sauce, a tinted gel-cream that will give your skin a beautiful golden glow.

In an Instagram post by the brand, they wrote, “Y’all better be ready cuz when this #BODYSAUCE drops, it’s over! 😍Have your bawdy glowing and tinted with light coverage and subtle shimmer to enhance your skin’s natural beauty! It’s perfect for inside or outside!

Get it when it drops on MARCH 5th 12am ET/9pm PT at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP!”

Body Sauce will come in 7 shades that will work on all skin tones. Not only will it give you light-to medium shimmering coverage, it is also said to be humidity, sweat, and transfer-resistant. For best use, it is suggested you apply with a beauty brush.

Rihanna has been super busy when it comes to managing her billion dollar brands. From Savage x Fenty, to Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty, she drops new products a few times a month. It is clear that she has no plans of slowing down. Now that her LVMH X Fenty Fashion House has been put on hold, she has more energy to focus on her US-based brands.

You can shop the Fenty Beauty Body Sauce on March 5th. It will be available both online and in Sephora stores. For just $48.00, you can have a nice golden glow. What do you think? Are you excited about Rihanna’s latest product launch?

DON’T MISS…

Fenty Skin’s Latest Product Is The Key To Having Well-Rested Eyes

Michelle Obama Wore Both Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Makeup To The Inauguration

Savage X Fenty Breaks Barriers With Their First Little Person Ambassador

Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest Product Launch, Body Sauce  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Big Sean Opens Up to Prof. Michael Eric Dyson About His Suicidal Thoughts & Coping With Mental Health
 1 hour ago
03.04.21
Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]
 4 hours ago
03.04.21
50 Cent Planning Trip to Texas After State Lifts Mask Mandates
 12 hours ago
03.04.21
The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office
 2 days ago
03.03.21
Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!
 2 days ago
03.03.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate
 4 days ago
03.01.21
15 items
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
 4 days ago
03.02.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 5 days ago
03.01.21
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit
 5 days ago
03.01.21
MTV’s ‘Real World’ Original Cast Reunite for New ‘Homecoming’ Edition on Paramount+
 5 days ago
03.01.21
How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the 2021 CPAC
 5 days ago
03.01.21
K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other
 5 days ago
03.01.21
Photos
Close