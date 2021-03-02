Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office

Inspire U: The Podcast
"Spies in Disguise" Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Will Smith has become a multi-talented superstar with success in music, movies and television.

He can turn anything that might be a disaster into a hit.

Now, could he turn those charms and “that likability” into a potential run into politics?

From Uproxx:

When asked about his political future on the Pod Save America podcast, Smith said, “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line. I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.”

With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also considering a run for office, it should be an interesting election involving two of the biggest and most popular actors of all-time in Johnson and Smith.

As for Smith, you can see him right now on Netflix’s ‘Amend: The Fight for America.’  Here is the trailer below:

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Nicky Nelson and WENN

Video Courtesy of Netflix, YouTube and Uproxx

The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office
 14 hours ago
03.03.21
Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!
 24 hours ago
03.03.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 3 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate
 3 days ago
03.01.21
15 items
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit
 4 days ago
03.01.21
MTV’s ‘Real World’ Original Cast Reunite for New ‘Homecoming’ Edition on Paramount+
 4 days ago
03.01.21
How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the 2021 CPAC
 4 days ago
03.01.21
K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince
 4 days ago
02.27.21
Janet Hubert Discusses How Her ‘Fresh Prince’ Departure and the Aftermath Took a Toll on Her Mental Health
 5 days ago
02.27.21
Throwback: Halle Berry’s Sexy 90s Dress Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy
 5 days ago
02.27.21
Photos
Close