Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!

Inspire U: The Podcast

Jonathan McReynolds and AV always find a way to bring everything back home. For McReynolds, it’s Chicago and having fun as he continues to not only grow in the gospel but the spotlight as well. In a brand new interview from the Houston BMW Studios, McReynolds had to address another one of his fun social media “feuds,” one with comedian KevOnStage.

“If Kev was my worst flavored ice cream … he’d probably be something with licorice in it,” McReynolds said. “Like a butter pecan, charcoal licorice vibe. Activate some charcoal in there.”

He added, “You know … first let a man examine himself. Sometimes you gotta pull the peg out your own eye so you can give respect to your brothers. I’d give him a bunch of those judgmental scriptures and throw shade like that.”

Elsewhere in their extended chat, McReynolds detailed whether he’d return to BET’s hit series Sunday’s Best and understanding of how it’s a television show at the end of the day, his new podcast and label with singer Doe and more!

Watch above and subscribe to Majic 102.1 on YouTube!

Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office
 14 hours ago
03.03.21
Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!
 24 hours ago
03.03.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 3 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate
 3 days ago
03.01.21
15 items
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit
 4 days ago
03.01.21
MTV’s ‘Real World’ Original Cast Reunite for New ‘Homecoming’ Edition on Paramount+
 4 days ago
03.01.21
How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the 2021 CPAC
 4 days ago
03.01.21
K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince
 4 days ago
02.27.21
Janet Hubert Discusses How Her ‘Fresh Prince’ Departure and the Aftermath Took a Toll on Her Mental Health
 5 days ago
02.27.21
Throwback: Halle Berry’s Sexy 90s Dress Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy
 5 days ago
02.27.21
Photos
Close