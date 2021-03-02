Movies
Netflix’s Biggie Doc Revists When His Mom Tossed His Crack In The Garbage Thinking It Was Mash Potatoes

The story is apart of a Netflix documentary that chronicles the late legend’s life, as told by his loved ones.

Biggie’s Mom Threw Out His Crack In Thinking It Was Mash Potatoes

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Netflix just released one of the most highly anticipated projects in their March rollout, and it happens to fall just days away from the 24th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G’s tragic death. ‘

In Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, viewers get to hear some never before told stories directly from the mouths of those who knew him best.  For instance, Damian “D-Roc” Butler recalled a situation from back in the day when he and Biggie were hustling crack rocks in Brooklyn.  

In his vivid description of events, the childhood friends secretly processed a plate full of the product in the future rap star’s bedroom and left it on the windowsill before stepping out of the apartment. Unbeknownst to them, Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace, discovered the contraband while cleaning up the apartment and chucked it in the garbage. 

“Then we came back in (and) she’d cleaned the room,” said Butler in an interview with Page Six. “She was like, ‘Yo, you can’t leave dirty dishes lying around, hard mashed potatoes on the plate.’ Me and him both looked at each other like, ‘Oh s–t, she just threw it away.’”

The young, ambitious drug dealers salvaged the product by any means necessary.

“We pulled it out of the garbage can with barbecue sauce on it and everything, but we still got rid of it,” he continued.

Butler was in the car with Biggie the night he was murdered on March 9, 1997. Much of the late rap star’s movements have been heavily examined and theorized by fringe conspiracy theorists and investigators throughout the years. Still, the loyal friend tells a more simple tale about the days leading up to that fatal moment.

“We wasn’t out there on vacation,” he explained. “We didn’t know anybody out there. He actually wanted to make peace. He wanted to show we had nothing to show. We coming on good faith, not on rowdy stuff. We were just going to work, promoting the album. We was working.”

Looking back at the East Coast/West Coast rivalry, Butler agrees that the deaths were pointless, adding that Biggie was killed “right at the time when we were really going to excel. Big is one of the actual rappers that you saw getting better with time. You heard it in his music.”

What matters now is keeping his memory and legacy alive.

“For me, Big was very educated, truly creative,” he continued. “I want fans to know the artist before the rapper. He was a true artist. I don’t know if people really know. Big made five classic albums in four years.”

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is currently available on Netflix.  Watch the full trailer below.

Photo: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Netflix’s Biggie Doc Revists When His Mom Tossed His Crack In The Garbage Thinking It Was Mash Potatoes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

