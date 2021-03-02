Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

B.O.L.O Is Speaking Out On His RHOA Appearance, And This Is What He Had To Say…

Inspire U: The Podcast

If you’ve been keeping up with The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies for this season’s latest couple of episodes, you’ll definitely know the name “B.O.L.O The Entertainer” when you see it. After leaving a storm of controversy following his appearance at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party (and for his presence in the night that followed it), the adult entertainer recently spoke about all the #Strippergate madness. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live yesterday night, B.O.L.O revealed that as far as his stint on RHOA, he’s never actually viewed the #Strippergate episode, or seen how the production crew cut up the clips of his striptease for the ladies and the infamous night that followed. As he told Cynthia and Miss Lawrence — both of whom were also guest stars on the late-night talk show — in addition to Cohen, he simply never got around to watching himself on the hit Bravo show because he just had more important things to do.

“I didn’t get to see the show,” B.O.L.O said to Cohen about missing how the events of the night played out for viewers. When the host expressed his confusion surrounding how that could be possible, especially considering the fact that the entertainer’s presence in the ladies’ South Carolinian vacation home has been a topic for months now, B.O.L.O added, “I know I get it. I do get it — but I got other things to be taking care of. I heard about it afterwards but as far as watching — nah I didn’t watch it. I was there, what did I need to watch it for?” he asked the host.

It’s clear that even though B.O.L.O’s time with the RHOA ladies has been a juicy topic for the majority of the show’s viewers, and its cast alike, the entertainer isn’t the only one who wasn’t too phased by the down and dirty behavior that allegedly went down that night.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

To see the full clip of B.O.L.O on WWHL, view it down below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

Stripper Denies Wild Threesome With ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams

NeNe Leakes Shares Behind-The-Scenes Drama Leading To Leaving RHOA And The “Real Devil” In Reality-TV

Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival

6 photos Launch gallery

Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Continue reading Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival

[caption id="attachment_3068368" align="aligncenter" width="1032"] Source: (George Pimental/Bravo) / Bravo[/caption] On Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies (thanks to Tanya Sam who REALLY deserves her own peach) went to Toronto, Tanya’s hometown for the amazingly fun Caribbean Carnival. Tanya, who is of Ghanian descent, explained to the ladies, who had never attended before, that Carnival takes place for about four weeks in August and is all about partying, dressing up and getting crunk in the streets! Clearly, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore were up for it. Porsha, who at the time had given birth four months prior, was definitely ready for a vacay. ‘This is mommy on the loose. I love my baby, but I’m ready to turn up in Canada. This is the turn up I’ve been needing,’ Porsha told her sister Lauren on Sunday’s ep. And turn up is what they did. That and everyone stayed with tradition by dressing up in traditional Carnival costumes, which is the biggest staple of these massive events. According to Culture Trip, the majority of these incredibly sexy outfits “are handcrafted with every detail, sequin, and feather carefully considered and sewn on,” and usually cost between $900-$10,000. From what we saw, the Atlanta cast killed it! Back in August, Tanya posted a pic of her and her castmates all dressed up. “[B]rought my Atlanta woes to roll thru the Six for carnival. I’m born and raised in Toronto so had to let them know how we do,” she wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0wWhs0hNEn/?utm_source=ig_embed   Slay! We are living for those thick thighs! Even better, this week Bravo posted never-seen-before pics for all to see. Take a look:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

B.O.L.O Is Speaking Out On His RHOA Appearance, And This Is What He Had To Say…  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate
 2 days ago
03.01.21
15 items
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 days ago
03.01.21
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit
 3 days ago
03.01.21
MTV’s ‘Real World’ Original Cast Reunite for New ‘Homecoming’ Edition on Paramount+
 3 days ago
03.01.21
How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the 2021 CPAC
 3 days ago
03.01.21
K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other
 3 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince
 4 days ago
02.27.21
Janet Hubert Discusses How Her ‘Fresh Prince’ Departure and the Aftermath Took a Toll on Her Mental Health
 4 days ago
02.27.21
Throwback: Halle Berry’s Sexy 90s Dress Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy
 4 days ago
02.27.21
10 items
The Big Petty: Shaq Sips Tea As Charles Barkley Compared Him & Kobe Bryant To 76ers Stars
 4 days ago
02.27.21
D’USSE Cognac and JAY-Z to Auction Off A Limited-Edition Bottle At Sotheby’s
 5 days ago
02.26.21
Photos
Close