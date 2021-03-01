Hair
HomeHair

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid

Inspire U: The Podcast
NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show

Source: NBC / Getty

Last night’s Golden Globe Awards was filled with memorable gowns and perfectly groomed hair. On the list of must-have styles, was Angela Bassett and of course Tiffany Haddish. We already gave the deets on Haddish’s blonde buzz cut, but it we wouldn’t be playing fair if we didn’t share the lowdown on Mrs Bassett’s thigh-length braid done by celebrity hairstylist, Randy Stodghill.

Angela Bassett set the red carpet off in a single-shoulder purple Dolce & Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit up one leg and feather accents. To not overwhelm her look, Randy opted for a chic, extra long braid that dangled over one shoulder. To achieve the look, he used a products from the Phyto collection.

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

“Braids are a big trend right now and we wanted something that would be off the face but still have the drama. To start prepping Angela’s hair I used PhytoVolume Volumizing Blow Dry Spray because I wanted to hair to still have its fullness, I then used PhytoSpecific Thermoperfect to protect her hair from the blow-drying and curling irons. I use PhytoSpecific Moisturizing Styling Cream and PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil from the root to ends, leaving the hair really soft and smooth. I then put Angela’s hair into a sleek low ponytail, added extensions for more drama, and for a sleek polish look I used a few drops of PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil over the finished look for a deeper shine,” Randy explained.

I’m adding this thigh-length braid to my list of styles to try this summer. I don’t know about you, but this look is an entire vibe! What do you think? Are you loving Angela Bassett’s hairstyle?

DON’T MISS…

Tiffany Haddish’s Blonde Buzz Cut Won The Golden Globes

Red Carpet Rundown: The 78th Golden Globe Award Looks We Love

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 20 hours ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate
 2 days ago
03.01.21
15 items
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 days ago
03.01.21
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit
 3 days ago
03.01.21
MTV’s ‘Real World’ Original Cast Reunite for New ‘Homecoming’ Edition on Paramount+
 3 days ago
03.01.21
How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the 2021 CPAC
 3 days ago
03.01.21
K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other
 3 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince
 3 days ago
02.27.21
Janet Hubert Discusses How Her ‘Fresh Prince’ Departure and the Aftermath Took a Toll on Her Mental Health
 4 days ago
02.27.21
Throwback: Halle Berry’s Sexy 90s Dress Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy
 4 days ago
02.27.21
10 items
The Big Petty: Shaq Sips Tea As Charles Barkley Compared Him & Kobe Bryant To 76ers Stars
 4 days ago
02.27.21
D’USSE Cognac and JAY-Z to Auction Off A Limited-Edition Bottle At Sotheby’s
 4 days ago
02.26.21
Photos
Close