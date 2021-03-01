Gary’s Tea: Vanessa Bryant Claps Back At Evan Rachel Wood For Calling Kobe Bryant A Rapist [WATCH]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In today’s tea, there is a lot of back & forth. Vanessa Bryant is clapping back at actress Evan Rachel Wood for an old tweet that came to her attention. Around the time of Kobe Bryant’s death, the actress tweeted calling him a rapist. Another disagreement came between Detriot rapper Kash Doll and NBA player Kevin Durant when the rapper tweeted raunchy lyrics using the initials KD. In other news, R. Kelly gets the coronavirus vaccine and Gary thinks that’s unfair.

