D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At Verzuz

Last night was a Verzuz to remember as R&B and hip hop greats joined D’Angelo for a celebration of Black music at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. As DJ Scratch set the stage for the legendary evening to come playing hits from Jodeci, Usher, and plenty of 70s soul records, viewers flooded Twitter and the Instagram Live comment section with signs of approval, making the audience forget that the Verzuz hadn’t even started yet. When it was finally time for the main event, D’Angelo took the stage ready for the night of soul to begin however, before he could even play his first song, his fashion choice the whole show! He seemed to float on stage in true neo-soul fashion and, with a cigarette in hand, he rocked an ankle-length black mink coat, a wide-brimmed tan hat, and matching tan boots.

Fans immediately began tweeting their appreciation of D’Angelo’s coat, noting that his outfit set the tone for the night and took the vibe to a whole new level.

And of course, no Verzuz would be complete without a few jokes.

Although his coat started off as the topic of the evening, D’Angelo quickly reminded fans that he’s still got it after first informing the audience that the night would be more of an intimate concert rather than the traditional “versus” format the audience is used to. He then kicked off the night performing his early classics like “Lady,” “Me and Those Dreamin Eyes of Mine,” and the Smokey Robinson cover “Cruisin” before Method Man and Redman took to the stage, joining him to rap on the Voodoo classic, “Left and Right.”

The night continued with D’Angelo performing more fan favorites including “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Send It On” before R&B singer H.E.R. tapped in to perform her hit Daniel Caesar collab “Best Part” with D’Angelo. He then went on to remix the chorus to his Lauryn Hill collab “Nothing Really Matters” before finally performing the full version of that song to top off the night.

While the audience generally loved D’Angelo’s Verzuz and swooned over his songs, vibe, and grown-up sex appeal, the winner of the night was still D’Angelo’s ankle-length mink coat!

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu

Keyshia Cole And Ashanti Give New Meaning To The Phrase ‘Fashionably Late’

D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At Verzuz was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: