Hendricks recently unveiled a new gin to its steller gin offerings with the Lunar expression and for the second full moon of 2021, the Scottish spirit maker has a well-timed pairing. This Saturday (Feb. 27) is also National Strawberry Day, and Hendricks has a pair of cocktails perfect for moon-gazing and appreciating the sweet berry as well.

The aptly-named cocktails are the Strawberry Moon Spritz, which gets a boost from Maraschino Liqueur, and the Sectrary Strawberry, which applies Yellow Chartruese, all playing expertly with the bright, spicy backdrop of the Lunar gin expression. On its own, the Lunar is slightly floral, hints of pepper in the aroma, and feels almost as if it were made to be a neat sipper or enjoyed with a few cubes of well-crafted ice.

However, as Lunar is the star of the show for this weekend, let’s get into those cocktails Hendricks has graciously supplied.

Strawberry Moon Spritz

1 ½ part Hendrick’s Lunar

½ part Maraschino Liqueur

½ part Lemon Juice

Top with Club Soda

Garnish with Strawberry Slices and Cucumber Slices

Glassware: Wine glass

Build in a wine glass over ice. Lightly churn and garnish

Secretary Strawberry

1 ½ part Hendrick’s Gin

½ part Yellow Chartreuse

¾ part Lemon Juice

1 part Strawberry Syrup

Club Soda

If you tried them out, let us know how you enjoyed them in the comments or via social media.

Hendricks Lunar, as well as their other expressions, are available at fine liquor stores throughout the United States. Learn more by visiting their website.

—

Photo: Hendricks/VANCE HENDERSON/ERIK ANDERSSON

Hendricks Celebrates Second Full Moon Of 2021 & National Strawberry Day With New Lunar Expression was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: