Champion’s New Muhammed Ali Limited Collection Inspires You To #BeYourOwnChampion

American sportswear brand Champion’s latest collection is leaning on the greatest boxer of all-time, Muhammad Ali, to help inspire the champion in everyone.

The Champion x Muhammad Ali limited collection draws its inspiration from the late boxer using the six core principles that he lived through: confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect, and spirituality. The collection comprises the brand’s signature pieces like its Reverse Weave hoodies, crewnecks, and graphic T-shirts that come in red, white, gold, and black color scheme. Unique detailing that helps the collection standout includes Ali’s images and his signature quotes.

On top of the pieces, there will also be a limited-edition pin set that celebrates Ali and honor his road to greatness. That’s not all either. To celebrate the collection’s launch, Champion enlisted contemporary artist Hiero Veiga to paint a hyper-realistic mural honoring Ali.

The giant dedication to Ali can be found in Miami’s famed Wynwood District and captures the clothing collection spirit while inspiring pedestrians who walk past it. In a video released by Champion putting Veiga’s talents on full display as he paints the mural from scratch, he spoke on what he admired about Muhammad Ali.

“My introduction to Ali doesn’t necessarily start with Ali but starts with like the town I am from,” Veiga begins. “I’m from Brockton, Massachusets, and it’s known as the city of champions. As a kid, that fighter spirit is like ingrained into you. When I got older and really like started paying attention to boxing where I really like understood Muhammad’s plight. His stuff in the ring was amazing, but what he did outside of the ring echoed a little more to me. So, I’d say Muhammad Ali was a complex man who was also an activist who just happened to be a well-known boxer.”

The Champion x Muhammad Ali collection is available now at the brand’s website and in stores, plus Social Status and RSVP.

Photo: Champion / Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection

Champion’s New Muhammed Ali Limited Collection Inspires You To #BeYourOwnChampion was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: