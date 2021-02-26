Jack Daniels, the distiller of the No. 1 American whiskey in the world, has launched a fashion contest and teamed up with two African-American designers to release a pair of collections that reflect two of the spirit’s signature lines, Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Apple.

Chicago fashion designer Sheila Rashid’s worked with the brand’s Tennessee Honey. She is known in the industry for her fashion-forward genderless pieces that meld the stereotypes of what is expected to be masculine or feminine. Her $350 cream-colored overalls, “influenced by the classic uniform of the working class,” incorporate touches of gold and black and has a honeycomb print on its front pocket, and the garment uses the bottle’s design as its motif.

Brooklynite Ouigi Theodore, owner of the boutique shop The Brooklyn Circus, was tapped to create something for Tennessee Apple. The limited-edition BKc + Jack Daniel’s “Big Apple” varsity jacket is a twist on an already popular item in Thedore’s lineup and meant to reflect “everything that the Big Apple represents.” The $550 jacket, however, is already sold out.

The apparel is being sold to promote “The Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey & Apple Classic Remix Fashion Grant Contest.” Starting February 22, Jack Daniels will match 100% of the jackets’ and overalls’ sales (up to $40,000) to put towards a grant for two burgeoning, motivated fashion designers. Applicants must submit one original piece, a portfolio of their work, and a 2-minute video sharing their vision for themselves and their community.

The last date to enter is April 4, and the winners will be contacted by April 12, 2021. You can learn more about the contest, and you can submit for your chance to win by clicking here.

Jack Daniel’s Launches Fashion Remix Contest with Designers Sheila Rashid & Ouigi Theodore was originally published on cassiuslife.com

