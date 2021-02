WTLC Presents Virtual Business Connections This Saturday!

WTLC presents Virtual Business Connections on Saturday, February 27th from 10 am-1 pm here on WTLCFM.com. Get information on setting up your business up for financial success, structuring your business for opportunities, and how to properly market your business!

Panels include

Structuring Your Business for Opportunities

Featuring:

Camille Blunt – Director of the Office of Minority & Women Business Development

Tasha Roberts – Member of the Roberts Litigation Group

Carolyn E. Mosby – President/CEO Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council

Hosted By Karen Vaughn

Make Your Mark Through Marketing

Deon Levingston – Vice President Urban One

Bruce Bryant – President and Creative Director Promotus Advertising

Wendy Cyrus Herndon – Regional Marketing Director Urban One|

Adrian Warren – Digital Sales Manager / Local Sales Manager Urban One

Moderated By Tony Lamont

Setting your business up for financial success

James S Poore ll – McDonald’s Owner/Operator

Gloria J Crawford – Vice President, Community Reinvestment Officer, Lake City Bank

Lindsay Maliqi – Economic Development Specialist, Indiana District Office U.S. Small Business Administration

Moderated By B Swift

