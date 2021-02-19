Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Brand Worth $1B

Entertainment Buzz
Rihanna has struck gold with Savage X Fenty. News outlets reported Thursday that the Bajan singer’s lingerie brand has been valued at one-billion dollars. The Diamonds singer recently secured an additional 115-million dollars in as second round of investment funding, bringing her over that billion-dollar mark. Sources say the additional money is expected to support the expansion into retail sales and possibly a new athletic line. Rihanna launched the label in 2018, adding to her growing business empire, which also includes Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty.

(Source-Billboard)

