Rapper Prince Markie Dee has reportedly passed away. The rapper, Born Mark Anthony Morales is most known for his time with the legendary rap group “The Fat Boys.” Morales, along with Darren “The Human Beat Box” Robinson, Damon “Kool Rock Ski” Wimbley went on to have major success, becoming one of the first rap groups to hit mainstream along with Run DMC. The trio would go on to star in the films “Krush Groove” and a starring role in the 1987 film “Disorderlies.”

Morales also was a songwriter, crafting songs for artists such as Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Marc Anthony.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. Prince Markie Dee was 52 Years Old.

Prince Markie Dee Of The Legendary Hip-Hop Group The Fat Boys Dead At 52 was originally published on foxync.com

