Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Art & Soul 2021 – Matthew Cooper Interview

BHM: Indianapolis Graphics

 

Black by Popular Demand, Join the Arts Council of Indianapolis to celebrate 25th years of Art & Soul!  Art and Soul launches Black History Month by celebrating empowerment through art and music.  This annual festival is ONLINE at Indyarts.orgFeaturing Gospel, Dance, Spoken word, African Drumming, Jazz, Soul and visual art from legendary and emerging artists.  Watch FREE, new performances daily at indy art and soul dot com. Presented with generous support from Lilly Endowment.  Visit Indyarts.org to take part in this annual tradition!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Close