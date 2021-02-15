Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Cedrick Cotton AKA Swab of R&B Group Ideal Killed In Houston

Inspire U: The Podcast
Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Prayer are in order as it is being reported that singer Cedrick Cotton of the 90’s R&B singing group ‘Ideal’ was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Houston, Texas.

46 year old Cedrick Cotton aka Swab of ‘Ideal’ who is best know for their hit single ‘Whatever’, rode his bike to a local Fondren Food Market that he frequented when he was stabbed by a suspect, according to police, that was a black male in his 20’s.

We will be keeping the family. friends, colleagues and fans of Cedrick Cotton uplifted in our prayers.

See post below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Cedrick Cotton AKA Swab of R&B Group Ideal Killed In Houston  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Cedrick Cotton AKA Swab of R&B Group Ideal…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Photos
Close