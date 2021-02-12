Columbia Records Live Artist Showcase With Cannons, Elaine, Jack Kay, and Q

The Show Must Go On…

Wednesday, (Feb, 10) Columbia Records put on an outstanding virtual event showcasing their new talent. With the pandemic halting live concerts and world tours for artist and musician, live or virtual events has been the wave.

With that being said, Columbia Records displayed their recent talents, Cannons, Elaine, Jack Kay, and Q. This fantastic line up gave their viewers life.

Cannons, the indie-pop group from Los Angeles, California, came out the gate with a vibe like no other, performing their two latest tracks off of their recent album “Shadow”. “Fire for You” and “Bad Dreams” gave the audience a 70’s techno vibe and gave the energy as if we were in GTA V or Miami Vice. Following the opening act was the beautiful Elaine. The 21 year- old South African native brings a different meaning to R&B / Trap Soul. Performing her two tacks off her 2019 album “Elements”- “Risky” and “You Are The One” are two tracks I suggest you download and check out. With the Island visual for her performance, her smooth and deep vocals would bring you to a place of peace and serenity.

Jack Kays, a 21-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio icon took to the stage with an outstanding campfire, zombie visual. Performing two breath-taking songs that spoke to the audience “Morbid Mind” and “Barley Alive” This live autistic performance gave life, as he went through his set, you could hear the passion in his vocals. Jack Kays is a gem that the world has slept on until now. And last but not least, Q, performing tracks off his new album “The Shave Experiment”. “My Dear Electra” and Take Me Where Your Heart Is” gave the listeners a Childish Gambino vibe. The live band and his vocals ended the showcase with a bang! Q is the definition of Neo-soul and he is here to make a mark within the industry!

The Feb 10th showcase lasted for about an hour, and Columbia Records put on an A+ display for those who were invited to the event.

