What’s Trending?! Do You Show PDA On Social Media? [WATCH]

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, social media will definitely be filled with loving posts.  The crew talked about PDA (public display of affection) on social media and how they feel about it.  Some couples may overshare on the internet and show every detail of their relationship and others may not post at all.  Our listeners call in and share their opinions on showing PDA on social media.

02.12.21
