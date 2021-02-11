Times have changed as it pertains to sexuality as well as peoples personal gender freedoms being accepted in the open, closet doors were kicked wide open. However the one place that the closet door has stayed just a little cracked is in the church and to some Bible thumpers the LGBTQ community is an abomination. However gospel great Kirk Franklin is now saying that there is no room for bullying in the pulpit, homophobia has ‘Nothing to do with the Bible’.

In a recent interview Grammy Award winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin has this to say:

“We have to not weaponize the Bible to cover up, a lot of times, our homophobic views that have nothing to do with the Bible. A lot of people that maybe profess Christianity, they have views that are not even bibliocentric. It’s their personal views that they do not understand, sometimes maybe the biology of homosexuality, and so they want to find a scripture to try to justify their own homophobic views…you can’t abuse people from a platform, because that ain’t love, that’s not the gospel, to take a microphone and weaponize it to hurt people and to condemn people.”

Take a look at the video below.

Kirk Franklin Say’s Homophobia Has ‘Nothing to do with the Bible’ [Video] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

