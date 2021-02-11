Sneakerheads Left Fuming After Marcus Jordan & Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 1 Release Debacle

Nike’s SNKRS app wasn’t the only bad guy this time around. Sneakerheads were left fuming after Marcus Jordan and Trophy Room’s tragic Air Jordan 1 release.

The collaboration between Marcus Jordan’s sneaker store and his dad’s Jordan Brand had sneaker enthusiasts foaming at the month and understandably so. The Air Jordan 1 is regarded as one of, if not the best silhouette out of all of his Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers, and this collaboration is top tier.

The sneakers are a marvel to look at, putting a unique spin on the beloved Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” colorway. The kicks pay homage to Jordan’s dad by reflecting when his teammates tried to allegedly “freeze him out” during his All-Star Game debut back in 1985. Details like blue laces and frost glaze over the shoe, and stars located on the bottom of the translucent outsole touch on that moment.

Expectations were already through the roof, being that Jordan’s other Trophy Room collaborations with Jordan Brand, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 4, and a Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 did extremely well, so you would think they would be prepared for the wave of sneakerheads trying to cop a pair, but unfortunately, that was not the case.

Initially, 12,000 pairs of the Freeze Out” Air Jordan 1 were going to be raffled off via Trophy Room’s website. In a frantic rush to secure a pair of the limited kicks, sneakerheads crashed the store’s website.

Trophy Room decided to move the raffle to an email-based format, and that also didn’t work very well due to the store’s email being quickly overloaded. Some pairs of the kicks did find their way onto SNKRS, but you already know that also was the purest of jigs.

While it was an admirable attempt to get the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 into the hands of actually sneaker fans, it still turned out to be one gigantic mess. You can see from the reactions below.

.@TrophyRoomStore trying to figure out how to increase their email limit rn pic.twitter.com/3W2V9h85eO — SoleSavy (@SoleSavy) February 10, 2021

Final count is 85 tries and 85 rejections. Thanks god I sell cars and that’s what I get told on the regular — Bruh Cleve (@Trucitee) February 10, 2021

This Trophy Room Jordan 1 release is appalling. How do you run the raffle and your email inbox is full so no emails can be sent 😂😂😂 — AAW. 🏁 (@AAWXXIII) February 10, 2021

Lmao the trophy room Jordan 1 went from coming soon to sold out IMMEDIATELY on snkrs 🤣🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YzSiueWM8B — Koda💜🐍💛 (@koduhhhh) February 10, 2021

It really shouldn’t be this hard to buy sneakers.

Photo: Nike / Trophy Room Air Jordan 1

Sneakerheads Left Fuming After Marcus Jordan & Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 1 Release Debacle was originally published on cassiuslife.com

