Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life. But it’s becoming more and more apparent that life as we knew it before COVID is a thing of the past. One of the major things that looks like it has changed for good is travel.

According to CBS travel editor, Peter Greenberg vaccination passports are going to be mandatory and possibly as soon as this summer. Greenberg also stated that vaccine passports will be the norm but it’s unclear on what technology will be used universally.

According to Greenberg, vaccine passports will be required for departure and arrival when traveling. It is very likely that cruise ships and some airlines will require one for travel.

Developers are already working on concepts for the vaccine passport but it will be up to the government if they will be paper or digital.

Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to Travel was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com