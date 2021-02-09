Twitter Reacts To Cracker Barrel’s Alleged Racist Logo After Thinking It Portrays A Whip

It was just under a year ago when brands were doing major overhauls.
The civil unrest jumpstarted by the murder of George Floyd led to brands altering their logos and names because they were offensive and some downright racist. Iconic mainstays like Aunt Jemima, Cleveland Indians, Dixie Chicks, Land O’Lakes, Mrs. Buttersworth, and countless other companies had to switch things up quickly.
But one brand that managed to avoid any controversy was Cracker Barrel. The Tenessee-born restaurant and store are known for their fire country fried steak and chicken tenders. But Twitter warns that it might be known for something else as well.
Did y’all know this ? pic.twitter.com/Odte32Zt9Z
— DOMODADONN🌚 (@DomoDaDonn) February 8, 2021
A tweet popped up of a photo of the Cracker Barrel logo on the side of its struck, alongside text that explains that there’s a whip between the R and the K.
“Cracker was a slang term for a whip. That’s why Blacks called whites crackers, from the crack of the whip. A cracker barrel is a barrel that held the whips for sale at the country store. You see the whip going from the R to the K? Racism is in your face!!”
However, with a quick google search, it seems like the Twitter user is wrong. According to a Southern Living article from 2018, Cracker Barrel was one of America’s first country stores known for having literal barrels of soda or saltine crackers that were for sale at its locations.
Even though the Cracker Barrel logo might not be racist, Twitter had the best reaction when they thought they unearthed the alleged deep dark origins of the restaurant.
Check out the best responses to the Cracker Barrel drama below:
Cracker Barrel is like a Jim Crow-themed Applebee’s.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 9, 2021
Oh. I saw "Cracker Barrel" trending and thought it was about the GOP Senate.— Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) February 9, 2021
Everybody had a feeling Cracker Barrel was racist but nobody knew exactly why lol https://t.co/37J0EIixCj— ✨loraina✨ (@_DopeLolo) February 9, 2021
Me still eating at Cracker Barrel while y’all cancel it.— young papa aka Ruff (@itsjustruff) February 9, 2021
More for me! pic.twitter.com/GfRn8fFXnu
Thought I was the only one feeling that energy in Cracker Barrel pic.twitter.com/dWr3RCEzqP— Justice»For»Breonna»Taylor (@Crystal_UV) February 9, 2021
Cracker Barrel still taste good, idc pic.twitter.com/iIPdCbjh3z— Guns & Butter (@RollxTidexTee) February 9, 2021
There. Are. People. who didn't know the name CRACKER BARREL was racist?— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 9, 2021
????
Anyway: they have good country fried steak.
How I feel when I walk into a Cracker Barrel pic.twitter.com/FS98Q0uaUy— Ray Gibson (@Ed_Johnson) February 9, 2021
Whether this is true or not my parents taught me at an early age never to step foot in a Cracker Barrel 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/PsUSLpNAwk— Kendal Shell 🏁 (@Shell_Ken) February 9, 2021
The last time I went to a Cracker Barrel I was convinced that the floor boards creaking was calling me the N word with the hardest ER on the end. Felt like I had stepped into a Jim Crow movie pic.twitter.com/K5bTSuoYsG— ~Alexandria~ “AstroPetty”💛🐝 (@DOPECHICKBEATS) February 9, 2021
Me at Cracker Barrel enjoying my Sunday chicken dinner pic.twitter.com/8zwJVqZvQq— DrakesTornACL🥀 (@Its_Kkryss) February 9, 2021
Every time black people walks in Cracker Barrel😂 pic.twitter.com/a6rkr2HWry— reem💸 (@ka_rr_ee_mm) February 9, 2021
U enter a cracker barrel n everyone just stop eating like pic.twitter.com/IenI6ooMDa— ÅPƏX Hăřvý✞●̮̮̃ ̾ (@MaybeAntonio) February 9, 2021
Cracker Barrel feels like they still living by Jim Crow laws in there. https://t.co/s8fZ65c7xX— 🍀RaiRai (@ThisIsAboutME_) February 9, 2021
Hahahahahaha 😂😂😂— Jas. ✊🏾 (@Pir8Tia) February 9, 2021
I wish I was eating an order of Mama's Pancake Breakfast right now.#crackerbarrel https://t.co/323qbeBFNR
