Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Niecy Nash To Fill-In

Nick Cannon is taking a break from his hosting duties after testing positive for COVID-19. The star will be absent in at least the first few episodes of the upcoming fifth season of Fox’s reality competition show “The Masked Singer.” Niecy Nash will be stepping in for Cannon, while he is recovering and in quarantine.

In addition, ViacomCBS has reestablished its working relationship with Nick Cannon. The move, company insiders tell Variety, comes as a result of the steps that the performer and producer has taken to engage and partner with Jewish leaders and make amends for anti-Semitic statements he made last summer that led to ViacomCBS to cut its ties to Cannon.

