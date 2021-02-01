Kelly Rowland Welcomes Baby Number 2, Noah Jon

Kelly Rowland is a mom again! She revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, have welcomed their second child together.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!,” she captioned a photo of her six-year-old son Titan and his new baby brother. “We are truly grateful 1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz, 19in.”

Rowland told PEOPLE that she and her hubby played around with the idea of having another child and were shocked when she got pregnant.

“Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else … and there’s not much to do in the house,” she said. “We were like, ‘We’ll just try for a baby, we’ll see what happens because we don’t know how long this is gonna last.’ Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We’re just really excited,”

Rowland told Women’s Health Magazine that wasn’t sure if she wanted to publicize her pregnancy via social media considering the current events at the time but she decided to go for it.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she added. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

The Houston, Texas songstress also told Women’s Health that she was also concerned about fans being upset that they might not get more new music due to her being pregnant.

“I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby! And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’”

In a video on their site, Rowland said she was focused on what she was consuming during her pregnancy and was able to successfully stay on a healthy diet.

“One of the things I did first was really what I was eating, what I was giving my body what I was giving the baby. A lot of fruits, vegetables, grains. I am kind of obsessed with quinoa [and] avocado salad.”

She also said that during her pregnancy there was one thing she couldn’t stop eating.

“I cannot stop eating sandwiches,” she said. “Me and sandwiches have a special love affair.”

If you’re wondering if the DC3 alum wants a third baby, the answer is no.

“I didn’t know it was going to be like this the second time around, which makes it my last, that’s for damn sure,” she told PEOPLE.

