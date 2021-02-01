Indy Rundown 2/1/21

Here’s what you need to know this Monday:

ISDH says 1,750 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 1,584 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. Get more COVID-19 updates from WISH-TV here.

President Joe Biden has invited Sen. Todd Young to the White House this week to discuss COVID-19 relief. The invite comes after 10 Republican senators penned a letter to Biden that announced plans to unveil a roughly $600 billion COVID-19 relief package, which is about one-third of the $1.9 trillion plan Biden is seeking in aid. Read more on the story here.

According to the National Weather Service, this snow brought a total of 3.7 inches to Indy. With the winter weather comes some school closings, and delays. Check out the full list here.

The Pacers couldn’t pull off the win last night, they lost to the 76ers 119-110. They take on the Grizzlies tomorrow night at 8pm.

It was heavily rumored that Matt Stafford from the Detroit Lions would come to Indy to be the Colts’ quarterback. That’s no longer the case, as it was announced over the weekend that Stafford is being traded to the Rams. Indy is still in search of a quarterback, after Philip Rivers announced his retirement a few weeks ago. Read more about Stafford heading to the Rams here.

