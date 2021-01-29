Meet the woman responsible for SLAYING Michelle Obama’s hair for the Biden-Harris Inauguration. Yene Damtew is a California bred, DMV based hair stylist that is responsible for some of our forever first lady’s flawless hairstyles. Yene slayed Michelle Obama’s hair so well that the hashtag “LAID” was trending the day on the Inauguration.

She stopped by the Lemonade Stand by Leah Henry to talk about her reaction to her viral hairstyle and what lead up to this hair history! Yene also shares her journey to becoming The Obama family hairstylist as a first generation American. Her story is TRULY inspiring, make sure you catch the full interview.

Meet The Stylist that #LAID Michelle Obama’s Hair for the Biden Harris Inauguration: Yene Damtew was originally published on kysdc.com

