Special K’s Top Man Law Violations [WATCH]

There’s a foul on the play and Special K is calling them out! Special K is breaking down the man law violations that he’s calling out. The first one is that a man is not allowed to say “Chile” at all. Not to a friend. Not on social media. Not at all. Only Gary gets that pass.

What man law violations do you want to call out this week?

