The Two Titans Square Up In New Poster For ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Ahead of Trailer Release

The showdown between the titans Godzilla and King Kong is almost upon us, and to get us hyped, a new poster and details about the upcoming film have arrived.

Ding, ding.

Fans of the giant kaiju film genre have been patiently looking forward to this battle since Godzilla made his triumphant return in Gareth Edwards’s 2014 film kicking off Legendary Entertainment’s new MonsterVerse. We were eventually taken to the mysterious world where giant beasts freely roam in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island that took us back to the 70s where we reintroduced to the iconic giant ape that teased the scrap for power between Godzilla and the alien King Ghidora in 2019’s Godzilla: King of The Monsters that saw atomic breath breathing titan walk away with the crown.

Thursday, (Jan.21), Warner Bros and Legendary dropped the first poster for the theater/HBO Max exclusive, Godzilla vs. Kong teasing the battle between Godzilla and King Kong that we have been waiting seven long years for ahead of the first trailer arriving on Sunday (Jan.24).

In the poster, we see a much bigger King Kong in a ravaged city waiting for Godzilla to pull up with the sentence “one will fall,” hinting that by the end of the movie, only one of these titans will still be standing and will have the title as King of The Monsters.

The official Instagram account for Godzilla vs. Kong gave us a small glimpse of Kong in a teaser of the upcoming trailer.

We have no idea what the film’s plot is outside of the fight between Kong and Godzilla. Still, we will learn how Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler return from King of The Monsters, plus newcomers Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry fit in the story.

We will find out on Sunday when Godzilla vs. Kongs’ trailer drops, and we cannot wait. The film roars into theaters and HBO Max March. 26.

Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary Entertainment

