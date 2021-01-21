Front Page News: Here’s What Joe And Kamala Are Doing On Their First Day In Office [WATCH]

It’s a brand new day! President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala are finally in office and after a beautiful inauguration, they are already doing the work. Biden is working on undoing a lot of Donald Trump’s racist doings and mandating masks. Harris also went hard at work by swearing-in 3 new senators. In other news, the winning lottery ticket was won by one person in Maryland.
What would you do if you won the lottery?
Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris
1. Kamala Harris is sworn in
1 of 26
A historic moment as Kamala Harris is sworn in as the next vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/wP0AKTCuto— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2021
2. The Obamas pose for a selfieSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. Kamala Harris looks on during the inaugurationSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. Former President Barack Obama and former First lady Michele Obama arriveSource:Getty 4 of 26
5. Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd AustinSource:Getty 5 of 26
6. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSource:Getty 6 of 26
7. Rep. Jim ClyburnSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. Sen. Cory Booker and Rosario DawsonSource:Getty 8 of 26
9. The first and second families greet AmericaSource:Getty 9 of 26
10. National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman arrivesSource:Getty 10 of 26
11. Alabama Rep. Terri SewellSource:Getty 11 of 26
12. The Obamas presidingSource:Getty 12 of 26
13. Michelle Obama with a shout outSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. The Second CoupleSource:Getty 14 of 26
15. Greeting ObamaSource:Getty 15 of 26
16. Kamala Harris greets Vice President Mike PenceSource:Getty 16 of 26
17. Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration CeremonySource:Getty 17 of 26
18. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene GoodmanSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. Dubya with the ObamasSource:Getty 19 of 26
20.
20 of 26
Gen. Austin and Gen. Powell pic.twitter.com/QIw1TSY0u5— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 20, 2021
21.
21 of 26
I'm gonna need to know more about Captain Andrea Hall please and thank you pic.twitter.com/Jsvk0hQkv7— Dr. C (@AllisonVCraig) January 20, 2021
22. Presidential fist bumpsSource:Getty 22 of 26
23. The future in the presentSource:Getty 23 of 26
24. The Obamas and Donna BrazileSource:Getty 24 of 26
25. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda GormanSource:Getty 25 of 26
26. Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman delivers the benedictionSource:Getty 26 of 26
Front Page News: Here’s What Joe And Kamala Are Doing On Their First Day In Office [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com