Rihanna Says Good Riddance To Donald Trump In The Most Savage Way Possible

Donald Trump’s term is officially up, and Rihanna got in on the fun, saying goodbye to the worst president the United States has ever had.

On the day we witnessed so much epicness like our forever Flotus Michelle Obama, and her inauguration BIG DRIP, a huge dose of Black girl magic with Amanda Gorman becoming the youngest inaugural poet ever and those hilarious Bernie Sanders memes, Rihanna wanted to make sure she made a statement as well.

In the most savage way possible, the “Diamonds” singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram looking flawless, of course, in her Savage x Fenty intimates covered by “end racism” t-shirt taking out the trash, aka Donald Trump and his administration as her way of showing support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with the caption, “I’m just here to help.#WediditJoe.”

Social media, of course, enjoyed Rihanna’s post. Insecure’s MVP, Natasha Rothwell, who has been very consistent on her timeline when it comes to garbage removal from the White House, wrote on Twitter, “Rihanna knows how to celebrate #Trashday.”

Gotta love RiRi.

The Barbadian bombshell has been the ongoing discussion on social media lately due to her rumored relationship with A$AP Rocky and the neverending thirst for a new album. She has given little hints to her fans that she has been in the studio working on new music, but since she has been making bank selling panties, bras, and makeup, we understand why there is no rush on fresh tunes.

Take your time Rihanna, it’s your world, and we’re just living in it.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

