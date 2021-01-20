Lil Wayne Did Not Endorse Trump to Get a Pardon from Him, Says Lawyer

Rapper Lil Wayne was one of over 100 individuals who received a pardon or a sentenced commuted from Donald Trump during the latter’s last full-day of his Presidency.

There were those that felt that Wayne’s pardon was a result of a possible deal that involved the “Bring It Back” artist endorsing Trump as part of a “deal between the two.”

Now, Wayne’s lawyer Bradford Cohen is setting the record straight on how the pardon came into fruition. Cohen adds that his client did not embrace Trump just to get a pardon. Instead, there was a “connection between the two” that played into the move.

“I think they had a very strong connection,” Cohen said. “He’s in the entertainment world. He’s got a style that’s similar in terms of the way that he carries himself, and a lot of rappers and people in the industry relate to that.”

Wayne, along with Ice Cube and Lil Pump among others, received heavy criticism for embracing and approving Trump during the final few days of the 2020 Presidential Election. Who can forget the initial meeting between the two last year.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The recommendations of Trump came as he introduced the “Platinum Plan,” which many saw as a “pandering attempt” to get more votes for the now-former President.

