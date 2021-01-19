Arts & Entertainment
Celebrate The Series Finale Of Donald Trump’s Presidency With Some Dude’s “The End” Playlist”

Today signifies the end of a stressful four-year run. Donald Trump‘s final hours as President of the United States are being met with celebration or as we saw at the U.S. Capitol, rioting. Either way, listening to music, you tend the realize it’s a lot of dope songs that detail the end of something. So in honor of “The End,” the guys of Some Dude Podcast asked its listeners some of their favorite “end” songs.”

Vibe to songs like 112It’s Over Now,” and Chris BrownDeuces.” Break up to joints like Shirley Murdock‘s “As We Lay,” and “Changing Faces “G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.”

Check out the playlist above!

Celebrate The Series Finale Of Donald Trump’s Presidency With Some Dude’s “The End” Playlist”  was originally published on hot963.com

