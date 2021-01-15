Excellent!: First Look Photos From ‘Mortal Kombat’ Reboot Have Arrived, Director Promises Plenty of Gore & Fatalities

Fans have wondered what to expect from the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot. Entertainment Weekly has provided us some insight.

Ahead of the film’s April 16 release in theaters and on HBO Max, Entertainment Weekly unleashed on us some first look photos from the film and they look very promising. In them, we see the iconic characters from the iconic fight game franchise like Lui Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Bi-Han/Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Scorpion ( Hanzo Hasashi), Kano (Josh Lawson), and newcomer to the franchise via the film Cole Young (Lewis Tan).

EW reveals the movie will open up with a 10-minute flashback sequence that will highlight the feud between our favorite ninjas, Scorpion and Sub-Zero, before spilling over into present-day introducing us to Young, who is not in any of the video games. In the feature on the film, the publication spoke with the film’s director Simon McQuoid. He revealed that his movie would be much different than the 1995 cult-classic film of the same name and 1997 trash sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation becuase it won’t be PG-13 and will earn its R-rating due to the level of gore and violence his film will have.

Per Entertainment Weekly:

“It’s definitely not gonna get a PG-13 rating.”

“Out of context this quote might seem incendiary, it’s not: The rules around ratings aren’t what a lot of people think they are. It’s amount of blood, it’s amount of red, it’s interpretation of how you go about it. We had a lot of discussions about getting the balance right, so there was gore, and there was blood, and there were fatalities.”

To get fans of the violent fighting game even more hyped about the film, Lewis Tan boasts there will be some “crazy fatalities,” adding:

“There’s a lot of really cool signature moves that you’ll see, a lot of Easter eggs that we snuck into the film, but there are some really badass fatalities that I can’t wait to see on the big screen. They’re brutal, man. [They] don’t hold back.”

To further make his case that his film will be a love letter to Mortal Kombat fans, McQuoid makes it clear that he went out of his way to make sure everyone involved with the project “respected the material.”

“I wanted to make sure that everyone respected the material, the lore of Mortal Kombat, the fans, and the love they have for this. Everyone was clear on it.”

At the end of the day, that’s all fans of Mortal Kombat want when it comes to movies based on the game, oh, and fatalities, of course. You can peep even more first look photos from the Mortal Kombat reboot below.

—

Photo: AAron Ontiveroz / Getty

Excellent!: First Look Photos From ‘Mortal Kombat’ Reboot Have Arrived, Director Promises Plenty of Gore & Fatalities was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: