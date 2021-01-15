Hennessy & The NBA Dish Off 2 Fantastic Cocktails To Assist Your Evenings

The NBA kicked off its season last December just over two months after concluding its 2019-20 campaign. As the 2020-21 season continues its roaring start, Hennessy continues its brand partnership with the leading sports organization and has dished off a pair of exciting cocktails to, ahem, assist with your evenings.

Hennessy, the world leader in cognac, a type of brandy produced only within the Cognac region of France, has been in lockstep with the culture over the years but most recently affirmed its partnership with the NBA beginning in early 2020.

Returning to represent the fine tastes of imbibers and basketball fans, Hennessy has graciously provided the following recipes to sip while you’re watching your favorite NBA teams square off.

The Ankle Breaker Ingredients: · 1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège · 1.5 oz Sour Mix · 0.5 oz Chambord Liquer (St. Germain, Cassis, Triple Sec) · Garnish: Lime wheel · Glass: Rocks glass Directions: · Pour Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, sour mix and the Chambord Liqueur into a shaker with ice. Shake to chill and pour into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

The Jumpshot Ginger Ingredients: · Hennessy V.S. · 2 oz Ginger Beer · 2 oz Cranberry Juice · 0.25 oz Lemon Juice · Garnish: Lime Wheel · Glass: Rocks Glass Directions: · Pour Hennessy V.S, cranberry juice, ginger beer and lemon Juice into a rocks glass with ice, stir once to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Cognac Martinez Ingredients: · 2 oz Hennessy V.S. · 1 oz sweet vermouth · 1/2 oz Luxardo maraschino liquer Directions: · Combine Hennessy, sweet vermouth, and maraschino liqueur in a mixing glass. Add ice until halfway filled and stir for about 15-30 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail class (I used a Nick and Nora) and if you want, garnish with an express orange peel. If you want to really see the flavors dance more, two dashes of orange bitters would help but not necessary.

Other ways to enjoy Hennessy is on the rocks, neat, in a traditional Sazerac, or even in the tried and true Old Fashioned. The sweet, bold flavors of the cognac hold up to anyone’s discerning tastes, and nothing compares to the spirit’s always classic finish.

