Front Page News: Here’s Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Rescue Plan [WATCH]

Next week America will enter into a new presidency with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Joe Biden has released a plan to help people. COVID-19 related deaths aren’t getting any better. It is reported that some hotels are starting to use certain floors as COVID rooms.
Also, more news comes out related to last week’s Capitol riots in Washington D.C.
Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
1. Deborah Cox
Restoring the soul of America.💙— Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) November 7, 2020
2. Tika Sumpter
All I keep thinking is Ella gets to see a black woman as the VP of the United States of America. Wow. pic.twitter.com/JoyOwhLjzU— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) November 7, 2020
3. Niecy Nash
#Legacy 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hYaEWwT3Tv— Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) November 7, 2020
4. MC Hammer
Let us celebrate this momentous victory that has come at the expense of the innocent shedded blood of our Brothers and Sisters.A victory forged through the intense flames of a pandemic that has stolen thousands of lives.A victory won on the shoulders of heroic Women to Gods Glory pic.twitter.com/v0pAZTHYsH— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) November 7, 2020
5. Amanda Seales
6. Kendrick Sampson
7. Lebron James
👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 https://t.co/2FwRpCKsnB— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
8. Roland Martin
Hey @realdonaldtrump @Paula_White listen to Bishop Ronald Brown and “Let Him In”! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/vi9mbrhyV2— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 7, 2020
9. Lizzo
10. Dule Hill
We have moved mountains, Madam Vice President @kamalaharris— Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) November 7, 2020
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJENmLQXba
11. Attorney Ben Crump
Today marks a HISTORIC achievement for our country. We have the pleasure and HONOR to call @KamalaHarris our MADAM Vice President. She’s the FIRST BLACK woman VP. Let this be a first for diversity, equality and inclusion in America. There’s a bright future ahead! pic.twitter.com/XjQdFreMtx— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 7, 2020
12. Kerry Washington
13. Antonio Hamilton
HERstory ! ! ! And a HBCU Grad 🙏🏾🙌🏾❤️!! @KamalaHarris #HUMBLEDandBLESSED #DISCIPLINEDandSACRIFICED pic.twitter.com/lWUanQA6KK— Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) November 7, 2020
14. Jimmy Kimmel
This is a good day for the country we love. Congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris and thanks to the lifelong Republicans whose conscience would not permit this to go on. May God bless America.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 7, 2020
15. Martha Stewart
Congratulations VP Joe Biden and sen Kamala Harris. Good luck. Beat wishes.— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) November 7, 2020
16. Barbra Streisand
Congratulations to @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and our beloved country. Honesty and integrity won out! pic.twitter.com/RlaZr88O0R— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 7, 2020
18. D.L. Hughley
18 of 20
Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election after securing Pennsylvania, according to AP and NBC News #Election2020 https://t.co/XLqGmpIeuJ— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 7, 2020
19. Snoop Dogg
19 of 20
20. Ellen Degeneres
20 of 20
So much history has been made today. Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden and MADAM VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT @KamalaHarris!— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 7, 2020
