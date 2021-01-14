A retired Chester, PA firefighter has been arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots according to officials. Robert Sanford is facing three felony charges of including assaulting a police officer after being identified as someone who threw a fire extinguisher as rioters stormed the building.

This incident is separate from the one that left a police officer dead.

During a search of Sanford’s home, police found “Proud Boys” materials, the far-right extremist group that supports Donald Trump. Sanford was ordered to stay in jail pending trial with the judge saying he is a “danger to the community” and to our “democracy and our legislators”

Source | Daily Mail

Retired Firefighter Arrested For Hitting Officers With Fire Extinguisher During U.S. Capitol Riots was originally published on wrnbhd2.com