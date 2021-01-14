Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Stüssy and Mattel Release Special Edition 8-Ball Toy Commemorating Label’s Classic Logo

Inspire U: The Podcast
Stussy Magic 8 Ball Toy

Source: Stussy / Stussy

In 2020 California-based streetwear label Stüssy celebrated its 40th anniversary by releasing a number of collectible items based on the billiards motif, most notably its iconic use of the classic 8 ball. And in 2021, the brand is continuing the party by teaming up with Mattel and putting out a special edition 8-Ball Magic toy.

Stussy Magic 8 Ball Toy

Source: Stussy / Stussy

Last year, some of the commemorative items from Stüssy were a billiards ball set with the numbers in the brand’s signature handwritten font, an unscented 8 ball candle, and an anniversary capsule collection that included a varsity jacket with the phrase “Earth in the corner pocket” embroidered on the front left chest and an 8-Ball Globe on the back.

But the recent collaboration on this new 8-ball, also known as the “ball of destiny,” could not have been better fated or apropos. However, this variant will not directly borrow from the standard set of replies to divine whatever questions you throw its way; instead, answers will be delivered in Stüssy style, penmanship included. The toy also comes with a Limited Edition t-shirt bearing a novel psychic Stüssy logo and ordains you “Magic ‘8’ Ball Fortune Teller.”

Stussy Magic 8 Ball Toy

Source: Stussy / Stussy

If you would like to get your hands on the special edition toy and shirt, they will be available online through Mattel’s website and the Stüssy web store, as well as via Stüssy’s chapter stores and Dover Street Market outposts starting January 15.

Stüssy and Mattel Release Special Edition 8-Ball Toy Commemorating Label’s Classic Logo  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)
Al Walser presents the 5th Annual &apos;The Soirée&apos;
81 photos
Latest
Stüssy and Mattel Release Special Edition 8-Ball Toy…
 21 hours ago
01.15.21
Photos
Close