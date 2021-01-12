One of our brightest sports stars has partnered with one of the world’s most popular apparel brands. Naomi Osaka is now the new face of Louis Vuitton.

As spotted on Vogue the tennis star has signed on to be a brand ambassador for the French luxury house. On Monday, January 11 she made the announcement on social media via her official Instagram. “Wow this is actually crazy. Honored to be @louisvuitton newest House Ambassador.” she revealed. “Funny story : I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 16 as a birthday present and it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes ”.

She will be the star of their spring 2021 campaign which was curated by Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière. The shots feature the three time Grand Slam champion wearing a kaleidoscopic minidress paired with a mini pochette bag in their signature monogram canvas print. “Naomi is an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone. Her career and convictions are inspiring. I am in awe of Naomi, she stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values.”

“Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion, and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” says Osaka. “It is such an honor to work with Nicolas—he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

You can see more from Louis Vuitton spring 2021 collection here.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

Naomi Osaka Signs On To Be A Brand Ambassador For Louis Vuitton was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: