Folks Think Someone Knew About Capitol Hill Attack From Inside [VIDEO]

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Business Meeting and Democratic Push For Removal of Confederate Monuments

As if what happened at The U.S. Capitol wasn’t bad enough, now folks it’s being bantered about that someone on the inside gave rioter’s some help with inside intel.

According to South Carolina Democrat House Majority Whip, James Clyburn, who believes his office was one of the targets:

“I have an unmarked office—you got to know exactly where it is,…It’s where I spend most of my time doing my work as the majority whip. I have a staff who work real hard trying to keep up with the members—trying to make sure they do an effective job of managing the votes once they get to the floor.”

Take a look an listen to what he had to say in the video below.

