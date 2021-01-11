DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

Keri Hilson Takes Issue Twitter’s Ban on 45 and Users Weren’t Having It!

Inspire U: The Podcast
Late Show with David Letterman

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

After the infamous and catastrophic march-turned-riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that resulted in five deaths, one famous Twitter account was permanently removed to prevent further spreads of violence and hate.

From Complex:

While social media was celebrating Donald Trump’s Twitter ban, Hilson took to Instagram where she questioned if it was ethical to limit the sitting president’s “freedom of speech.”

Not surprisingly, reaction against Hilson’s opinion were swift as users were quick to condemn her immediately:

They took to social media where they ripped the singer for not taking Trump’s actions into consideration or fully understanding the power the president has to communicate with the country outside of Twitter.

Here is the original Instagram story from Hilson:

Now, here is the reaction from everyone else:

Hilson tried to straighten things out in a post on The Shade Room’s Instagram post after getting criticized for what appeared to have been defending Trump.

Meanwhile, Twitter is not the only social media platform that Trump has not been able to use:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Boston and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of CBS Photo Archive and Getty Images

Third through Sixth Picture, First and Second Gif, First through Fourth Video and First through Tenth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Seventh Picture Courtesy of Instagram, The Shade Room and Complex

Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels

11 photos Launch gallery

Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels

Continue reading Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels

Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels

[caption id="attachment_939261" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Keri Hilson just doesn’t know when to relax. After Donald Trump was finally banned from Twitter, and multiple other social media platform, the increasingly irrelevant R&B crooner took it upon herself to defend Habanero Hitler in the name of free speech. https://twitter.com/MrBizzel/status/1348069794134765570 It didn’t go very well for her. Before we begin, we must note that Hilson is a conspiracy theorist who has gone on the record as an anti-vaxxer and a believer in 5G towers actually causing COVID-19. So the messenger was already getting the side-eye when she took to social media  to say, “This may be funny but it’s a little dangerous too,” alongside a pic of Trump’s suspended forever Twitter account. “Take Trump out of it for a moment… a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of the world leaders.” First of all, you can’t take Trump out of it, that’s the point. And the cliche rings true, the 1st Amendment doesn’t allow you to yell fire in a crowded theater if there isn’t a fire, for example. Also, there are private companies (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) with rules. Nevertheless, she added, “Our freedom of speech is being taken from us. Slowly but surely (censorship).” The irony here is that Hilson clearly has the freedom to offer up her headass hot takes on the Internets. Those with sense were quick to drag the singer for her latest flub of common sense, and it continues to be glorious. Peep some of the best slander below. https://twitter.com/amandasaintana/status/1348166173788168199 https://twitter.com/TheJessieWoo/status/1348165619951218688

Keri Hilson Takes Issue Twitter’s Ban on 45 and Users Weren’t Having It!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
Keri Hilson Takes Issue Twitter’s Ban on 45…
 22 hours ago
01.12.21
Photos
Close