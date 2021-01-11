Keri Hilson Takes Issue Twitter’s Ban on 45 and Users Weren’t Having It!

After the infamous and catastrophic march-turned-riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that resulted in five deaths, one famous Twitter account was permanently removed to prevent further spreads of violence and hate.

While social media was celebrating Donald Trump’s Twitter ban, Hilson took to Instagram where she questioned if it was ethical to limit the sitting president’s “freedom of speech.”

Not surprisingly, reaction against Hilson’s opinion were swift as users were quick to condemn her immediately:

They took to social media where they ripped the singer for not taking Trump’s actions into consideration or fully understanding the power the president has to communicate with the country outside of Twitter.

Here is the original Instagram story from Hilson:

Does Keri Hilson know whenever the president wants to communicate with the american people he can LITERALLY call a press conference at his house? This is why more people need to read. pic.twitter.com/Z2jMGlU8xn — Father Abraham (@MrMarcus260) January 10, 2021

Nobody: Keri Hilson: *says some pseudo shit Twitter: pic.twitter.com/m5o8JMpSuI — Your Best Friend (@BrandonRiddley) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson girl, are you not tired of getting dragged pic.twitter.com/e8RWvYbhyB — IT not the clown (@Joymemo3) January 10, 2021

When love knocked Keri Hilson down, did she hit her head? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/j80Bg0x2m2 — Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) January 10, 2021

Somebody send this clip to Keri Hilson, Kirstie Alley and all the other celebs incorrectly using “freedom of speech” to defend Trump’s tweets. Kamala said this a year ago.#ListenToBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/TTHSBwLYIy — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 10, 2021

The internet about to roast the shit outta Keri Hilson pic.twitter.com/dPxPDh1vnl — Pebbles Flintstone (@RiRii24) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson, sistren, we can’t want you to win more than you want to win. pic.twitter.com/pl9jN6nMZf — @bayaangs_over_baghdad (@Kaijutsu711) January 10, 2021

We’d cancel Keri Hilson if she still had a career. https://t.co/UGlKCBND6f — the baby (@nel_ngubane) January 10, 2021

Hilson tried to straighten things out in a post on The Shade Room’s Instagram post after getting criticized for what appeared to have been defending Trump.

Meanwhile, Twitter is not the only social media platform that Trump has not been able to use:

As Parler disappears from the Android and Ios app stores and faces being kicked off of Amazon's (and other) clouds, people who worry about monopolized corporate control over speech are divided over What It Means. 1/ pic.twitter.com/jQOs3V5ECm — Cory Doctorow #BLM (@doctorow) January 9, 2021

