THAT Did It?: Kanye West Running For POTUS Was Kim Kardashian’s Deal Breaker, Allegedly

In case you haven’t heard, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may or may not be heading to divorce. As with any potential Hollywood break up there is plenty of conjecture about what happened—and one theory gaining traction is that it was Yeezy running for President that finally made his wife at least start seriously eyeing the door.

According to Page Six, one of their sources says Yeezy’s struggle bid for the top office in the land is what made her conclude that she “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity.”

If you recall, Yeezy’s announcement that he was seriously running for President was an exercise in struggle. Back in July, West gathered hundreds of people for a campaign rally, during a pandemic, in Charleston, South Carolina. At one point during his bizarre speech he started crying and sharing too much info, like revealing he almost convinced Kardashian to abort their daughter North.

Yeah, that probably didn’t sit too well with the wife. It’s also worth noting that despite her usual support for West, no matter how divisive or concerning his behavior, she never did endorse him for President.

And before you fiends even ask, Kardashian’s DM’s are not open.

A source said, “She’s not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move. She can’t go to restaurants now on dates and have paparazzi [due to the pandemic]. She can’t date quietly; she doesn’t even understand what that would be like.”

Another source close to Kardashian told us things are amicable. “We’re talking about someone who is already one of the most famous people in the world … she doesn’t need anyone to make her more famous.”

“There isn’t a war happening. They’ve been working through a lot for a while now, for a few months,” the insider said.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have four children. Another rumor is that the couple is in counseling, so they may just be able to work things out. You care.

THAT Did It?: Kanye West Running For POTUS Was Kim Kardashian’s Deal Breaker, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

