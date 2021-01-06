Don’t Expect to See Cyborg in DC’s Upcoming ‘Flash’ Movie

First, actor Ray Fisher said he did not want to have any association with DC Films leader Walter Hamada ever again.

Now comes news reports that Fisher will not appearing the big screen adaption of ‘The Flash’ as he is being written out of the film. He was slated to reprise his role of Cyborg, which he had played in the 2017 DC film ‘Justice League.’

The Wrap writes that insiders close to the pre-production of The Flash, which is scheduled to debut in theaters in summer 2022, revealed that the role of Cyborg will not be recast, and as a result the character will no longer appear in the Ezra Miller-fronted film. The news comes not long after Fisher suggested on Twitter that he had resigned from the role due to Hamada, whom he called an “enabler” of Justice League director Joss Whedon.

Fisher took to social media on the kind of leader Hamada has been in his own words. Needless to say, Warner Bros. doesn’t share that same sentiment with the actor.

Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>Ehttps://t.co/07OJ74PJra — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 30, 2020

‘The Flash’ is directed by Andy Muschietti and is expected to include Ben Affleck as “Bruce Wayne/Batman.”

As for Fisher, he will still appear as Cyborg in Synder’s cut of ‘Justice League’ that is slated to be released on the HBO Max streaming service.

