Best of 2020: Here Are The Top Hair Transformations From 2020

Let’s be honest, most of 2020 didn’t require much hair styling. Lack of human contact due to the Coronavirus limited the amount of time I had to style and manipulate my hair. For those who live a celebrity lifestyle, I’m sure they’ll beg to differ. They may have been stuck at home, but with social media being the number one vehicle to keep us connected, the stars got their hair did.

Some ladies addressed their hairstyling woes with the big chop, while others opted for wigs that gave them an entirely new look. Whatever their reason was behind the hair transformations, it made it over to our mental rolodex. As we wrap up 2020, we’re taking a look at the top 5 hair transformations of 2020.

Tiffany Haddish

When Tiffany Haddish took scissors to her head, people thought she was having a nervous breakdown. The actress and comedian made it know that she is 100% sane. Tiffany said she was so excited to experience herself without hair. In an Instagram video she said, “Why when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,’ she’s gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I’m not suffering from no emotional s—, nothing.”

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji was another celebrity who took clippers to her hair this year. The actress detailed a day where she woke up feeling a bit off. After listening to gospel music, watching a sermon, and doing some online scrolling, she decided to start fresh. After cutting her hair, Yvonne rocked a TWA with a Black Power fist etched in the side. What a vibe!

Saweetie

Saweetie is known to switch up her hair almost daily. Still, when the rapper posted an image of herself in a buzz cut, the internet took sometime to acknowledge and admire her look. She is one of those artists that fully commits to whatever mood she’s trying to execute. Although this was temporary, it was one of the best hair flexes of 2020.

Ciara

Ciara is the queen of switching her hair up. Just last week, the singer debuted her powder pink holiday wig. This past summer in a video promoting new music, Cici showed off a bunch of hairstyles in an IGTV video. The wide range of styles gave us complete hair envy. From finger waves to faux locs, Ciara proves there’s no style a Black woman can’t rock.

Kenya Moore

During this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore showed off a regal set of waist-length braids during her interviews. The look is vastly different from her usual loose curls. Because she rarely switches up her hair, this look deserves a moment.

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Shows Off Her Holiday Cheer With Powder Pink Hair

3 Fabulous DIY Hairstyles For Your Textured Tresses This Holiday

Best of 2020: Here Are The Top Hair Transformations From 2020 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: