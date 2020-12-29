5 Faux Fur Teddy Coats You Need This Season

The most comfortable coat I’ve ever purchased was an oversized teddy jacket I bought from the Gap a few years ago. It always kept me warm and cozy during the winter months. Because I loved it so much, the following year I purchased an army fatigue teddy coat from NY & Company. Between the comfort and chicness of the teddy coat, I knew this style would be around for a while.

What’s most appealing about the oversized-style coat, is its fluffiness. During those harshly cold winter months, it feels great to walk around inside the shell of a teddy bear. That’s the feeling I get every time I throw on my coat and head into the frigid temperatures.

If you’re shopping for a teddy but you’re on a budget, check out these 5 stylish teddy coats that will keep you warm and cozy.

Plus Faux Teddy Fur Maxi Length Coat

Boohoo’s Plus Faux Teddy Fur Maxi Length Coat is the bright, stylish addition you need in your closet. The oversized silhouette gives you a sporty, fun look and it leaves room for lot of layering.

Target’s Faux Fur Wild Fable Jacket

The faux fur Wild Fable jacket from Target is perfect for this season! If you’re in love with the idea of winter whites, then you should take this long-sleeve collared jacket home. Made from a plush faux-fur material, it will definitely keep you warm and cozy.

LuLu’s Paddington Brown Longline Teddy Coat

If you’re more of a neutral person then the BB Dakota Paddington Brown Longline Teddy Coat is right up your alley. Although the jacket only has a single button for closure, its oversized faux fur design will keep you toasty.

Asos Liquorish Midi Teddy Coat in Khaki

I just might add this Liquorish Midi Coat from Asos to my collection of teddies. The dark olive green color takes this jacket to another level.

PrettyLittleThing’s Brown Long Teddy Faux Fur Coat

PrettyLittleThing’s Brown Long Teddy Faux Fun Belted Coat gives a luxurious spin on an otherwise shapeless silhouette. The added belt helps cinch the waistline, which gives the coat a while new look.

