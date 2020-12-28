Father VS Son: Twitter Reacts To Dwyane Battling It Out In a Heated 1-on-1 Against Son Zaire

With the holidays around, people are finally getting a chance to spend some much needed time with their family.
And that also includes celebrity families bonding that are ready to battle it out on the court like the Wades. Dwyane has been out of the league since the completion of the 2018-19 and retired as the Miami Heat’s all-time leading scorer. But just because he doesn’t play professionally doesn’t mean he doesn’t still like to get a good workout in on the hardwood. And did we mention that his 6’2″ son, Zaire is just as competitive as his father? We’ve seen the teenager ball out alongside Bronny James as they both played for Sierra Canyon, but now we’ve finally got to see both Wade’s play against each other in a heated 1-on-1.
Dwyane may have two inches on his son, but he put up a good battle as the quick game included a five-second shot clock, which led to a lot of defensive contact in the paint. In the end, experience reigned supreme, and Zaire had no problem letting his pops know that it was because he lacked versatility.
“You won off of post-ups. Congratulations,” said Zaire as he suggested a new way to put the game back in his favor. “Play me all jumpers and see what happens.”
After commenting on his father’s weight, helping him continuously backing him down in the post, he said, “First of all, you’ve had the most fouls I’ve ever seen in a quick 1 v 1 game of basketball.”
Of course, Twitter loved the two showing their competitive edge and had some hilarious reactions, which you can check out below.
Twitter Reacts To Dwyane Wade Playing His Son Zaire in 1-on-1
Zaire thought cause Wade hair dyed like Nicki Minaj shit was sweet https://t.co/fDUiWVU9CS— Vandercunt (@robinwannabefly) December 28, 2020
Boy ain't nothing more frustrating when you KNOW you can beat your dad in one on one (and he knows it too) so he just resorts to backing you down to give you the L. Zaire was mad as hell 😭 been there bro https://t.co/Dp8Y3eQSsa— 🎄 America is musty🎄 (@DragonflyJonez) December 28, 2020
Zaire told D. Wade "Play me all jumpers! See what happens!" Whenever you hear someone say "see what happens!" you know that that person is SICK. That's the hurt talking.— 🎄 America is musty🎄 (@DragonflyJonez) December 28, 2020
DWade giving Zaire that hyperbolic time chamber training pic.twitter.com/N8o4Qoj3eT— Not Lawrence (@MrBrijez) December 28, 2020
Zaire: U been fouling me all game@DwyaneWade : U wanna beat me u gottta beat me I ain’t gone let u win🤣— GoodBrotha (@iamgoodbrotha) December 28, 2020
The pink hair made him forget wade was a Hall of Famer😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nth8R3bDlK
Zaire wade in the post pic.twitter.com/xScKIkNEqp— Beer Bryant 616 (@DontrellChillis) December 28, 2020
I would've been FUMING 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DeDDyyEHRR— 🎄 America is musty🎄 (@DragonflyJonez) December 28, 2020
Zaire walking to the car while Dwyane’s roasting him pic.twitter.com/STyPhDM21W— Avatar عمر (@Sousthe2nd) December 28, 2020
Zaire Wade was mad, he probably can beat his father in like 10yrs maybe pic.twitter.com/Rzj4cOk39T— Norman Dale (@_CoachHill) December 28, 2020
first class parenting right here https://t.co/ekqizNskPw— bomani (@bomani_jones) December 28, 2020
We really miss seeing these moves every night 🥺 https://t.co/gJInk5oqfR— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 28, 2020
Losin to your dad off mostly post ups is the worst feeling bc damn do something else😂😂— 20money (@4money20) December 27, 2020
