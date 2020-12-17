Michael B. Jordan To Start Own Basketball Showcase To Shine Light on HBCUs

Next year, on December 18, Michael B. Jordan plans to launch his own basketball showcase called Hoop Dreams Classic, and it will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Four of the top Division I HBCU men’s and women’s basketball programs will be featured, and the current prospective list of schools to be there includes names like Alabama A&M, Howard University, and Jackson State.

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people… As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences,” the current Sexiest Man Alive said in a statement to Forbes. “Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

The final specifics are still being worked out, but what we know so far is that the one-day tournament will also be about more than basketball and incorporate other elements of HBCU life such as “Battle of the Bands, live musical performances, film festivals, culinary events, and college and career opportunities.”

Hoop Dreams CEO Jessica Estrada said in a release: “After seeing firsthand the lack of resources and information available to basketball players, I was determined to make Hoop Dreams the vehicle that could provide the tools these kids need to be successful in life beyond the game… Michael and I share similar foundations and visions for our communities, which is why I am thrilled to partner with him.”

Partial proceeds will go towards organizations that advance HBCUs and towards the community of Newark, where Jordan was raised from the age of two years old. However, the Black Panther star is no rookie when it comes to charitable deeds, either. Two years ago, he teamed up with Feeding America to raise donations through their Honey Nut Cheerios’ Good Rewards program, and he’s also worked with organizations like Lupus LA and the Elton John AIDS Foundation in the past. In an earlier interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Jordan shared the sentiment, “I’ve always wanted to leave behind something that would last longer than my physical body would.”

Shout out to Michael B. Jordan for remembering where he came from and for giving back.

Michael B. Jordan To Start Own Basketball Showcase To Shine Light on HBCUs was originally published on cassiuslife.com

