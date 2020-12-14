Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance To Honor COVID-19 Heroes

Meghan Markle has been staying away from the spotlight, but after seeing the devastating effects of coronavirus, The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance to pay homage to the people who’ve made a difference in the fight against the pandemic.

On Sunday (Dec 13), Meghan Markle surprised the frontline fighters with a surprise appearance during the annual “CNN’s Heroes” special event, thanking the “individuals (who) stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met” in the past year, which she described as being “universally challenging for everyone.”

“In the face of this devastating reality, we saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times,” the Duchess said. “We saw the good in people, in our neighbors, and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been volunteering with several charities in the Los Angeles area, and in April, they delivered meals to city residents through Project Angel Food, a program to feed the chronically ill. Most recently the couple distributed supplies to needy students with Baby2Baby, and the Duke of Sussex was spotted volunteering with the Walker Family Events Foundation, which supports veterans and their families, according to the network.

“We saw communities standing up and taking action,” Markle continued. “When kids’ lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbors make sure that those children received the nutrition they need. And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn’t leave their homes, we as a community showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps. We know the value of food — as nourishment, as a life source — and in moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug, especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we’re all experiencing. These moments reminded so many that they’re cared for.”

