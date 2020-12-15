Kubra Kay’s Founder Has One Word To Describe Her New Cleansing Products: ‘Bomb’

I first introduced you to Kubra Kay by way of Razor Relief, one of the five signature moisturizers the Black woman-owned brand launched with in 2019. Now founder Khadidja Toure has expanded into cleansing products with a Purifying Cleansing Duo and Face Eraser.

“The tagline for the face eraser is that it’s everything you want in a cleanser and it’s just bomb,” Toure said during a virtual event celebrating the new launch.

That I can confirm. The reusable makeup removal pads are made from a super-soft cloth microfiber that feels better against the skin than any washcloth or cotton pad. The eraser also eliminates the need for harsh rubbing to remove makeup, which irritates the skin. All you have to do is soak the pad in water then squeeze out the excess. Press the pad against the part of your face where you want to remove makeup, like pesky waterproof mascara, hold for 5-10 seconds, then wipe and remove makeup.

Makeup wearers know the removal process is just the first step to truly cleansing skin, which is where Kubra Kay’s new Purifying Cleansing Duo comes into play.

“One of my favorite things about it is it has over five conditioning agents,” Toure shared. “Usually, after you wash your face it’s really tight and ashy and you feel like your skin has just been stripped. This cleanser doesn’t do that.”

The reason is it’s formulated with the perfect mix of ingredients to moisturize and treat skin. “We have rose water instead of water. That helps balance out the pH of your skin,” Toure explained. “We included lilac and ginseng which are great anti-aging and elasticity-building ingredients. And then one of my favorite ingredients to have in a cleanser form is salicylic acid. This is really good at dissolving the gunk on your face and helping prevent acne.”

Like the moisturizer’s from the brand, the cleanser is also vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. And you can also use it two ways: on wet skin like you would a regular face wash and on dry skin like an oil-based cleanser to melt away makeup.

Though you would find this hard to believe looking at Toure’s flawless complexion today, she swears she launched Kubra Kay as a result of her adult acne struggle.

“I started doing research out of frustration and then that research turned into a love and a passion. I was so fortunate at the time that I was traveling all over the world for my job so on the weekends and in the evenings I would sneak away to go find tips and tricks from different countries.”

In one year, Toure said she visited more than 27 countries which is when she discovered how turmeric is incorporated into skincare products in India, for example, and how Sri Lankins use cinnamon. That knowledge, combined with her own West African heritage, birthed her moisturizer line which is rooted in what she calls “the OG ingredients”– cocoa butter, shea butter, and tea tree oil — but also incorporates ingredients from all across the globe to yield the best results.

“You just got to see how they used these ingredients in their purest form,” Toure said of her travels abroad. “And I was able to leverage this knowledge to launch Kubra Kay skincare.”

Visit Kubrakayskincare.com for more information.

Kubra Kay’s Founder Has One Word To Describe Her New Cleansing Products: ‘Bomb’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

