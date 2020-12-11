Celebrity Hairstylist Ursula Stephen Shares 4 Fabulous Holiday Hair Styles

We get it. Stay home for the holidays because it’s better to be safe than sorry. But that doesn’t mean we have to skip out on the glam too. After all, holiday photos are a must so don’t skimp on your outfit either!

Celebrity stylist Ursula Stephen — who is behind the tamed tresses of Rihanna, Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige and Laverne Cox — has the perfect holiday hair tips to take your look up several notches with some hair bling that you can use over and over again.

Get into Ursula’s styles, below:

The Perfect Part: “Start with clean dry hair, using Love Beauty and Planet Volume & Bounty Shampoo and Conditioner, add volume to hair with the volumizing Dry Shampoo. Create a deep part on one side of your hair. Put the smaller side back and use the Tribe Alive’s gold hair pin to clip back.”

Simple but Elegant Holiday Hair: “Brush clean hair back into a low chignon and after you secure with hairpins or bobby pins, you can accessorize with Tribe Alive’s gold hair pin.”

Half Up and Half Down: “Start with clean hair and use Love Beauty and Planet volumizing Dry Shampoo to give hair some body. Part hair from ear to ear and use Tribe Alive’s gold hair pin to secure the front hair section that’s pulled back.”

Holidate Top Knot: “Brush hair into a nice sleek top knot, Style top knot as desired. Remember to have fun and use Tribe Alive’s gold hair pin to hold in place.”

Ursula has her own salon in Brooklyn, NYC where you can personally get your hair done from one of her very talented stylists who specialize in natural hair.

